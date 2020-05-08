SMMC to gradually expand services per May 11. | SMN News

~All COVID-19 care transferred outside SMMC~

CAY HILL:— St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will gradually expand services as per May 11th since all COVID-19 cases have been treated outside of SMMC and a plan has been implemented to safely restore the care capacity.

Since April 27th, 2020, there have been no new COVID-19 confirmed patients admitted to SMMC and all COVID-19 related care has been transferred to the Mobile Medical Pavilion (MMP) and the ICU tent outside of SMMC where all future COVID-19 care will be administered.

SMMC is currently implementing a plan geared towards gradually resuming

