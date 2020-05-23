St. Maarten on the road to recovery, no positive cases in 11 days. | SMN News

~ Government has no money to pay for quarantine facility.~

PHILIPSBURG:— St. Maarten is now moving towards its recovery phases from the COVID-19 pandemic announced Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs on Saturday at the EOC press conference.

Jacobs said that it is now 11 days since St. Maarten registered a positive case of the COVID-19, currently, there are no patients at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), while there are two patients at the isolation facility while one person is confined at home. Jacobs said prior to the last positive case tested on March 12th St. Maarten did not have

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34791-st-maarten-on-the-road-to-recovery-no-positive-cases-in-11-days.html