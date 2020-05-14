Stimulus payments to begin — Minister Irion. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The finalization of the SSRP will take place on Thursday after it is published. The SZV will then be able to carry out the next phase smoothly. The approval of the 2020 budget on April 28th, also played a role in this process. This ministerial regulation, which allows SZV to carry out the payroll program on behalf of Government, is the final mutually agreed format of a legal basis.

The Stimulus Payroll Support Plan is funded by the Government of Sint Maarten. Today, the Minister of VSA joined the Minister of Finance in signing the Ministerial Regulation

