Tropical Storm Arthur to Move Near North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Monday; Tropical Storm Warning Issued. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Almost two weeks ago from the start of the 2020 Hurricane season the first tropical storm has formed on Sunday. Tropical Storm Arthur is expected to pass Monday close to the North Carolina coast. The first named tropical storm is expected to brush the Carolina outer banks with rain and wind. A tropical storm warning is currently in effect

