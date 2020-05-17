Urgent Virtual Plenary Public session of Parliament regarding an update from the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) about the future plans for the construction of a new general hospital. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Virtual Plenary Public session on Monday, May 18, 2020. The Public meeting is scheduled for 14.00 hrs. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Update from the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) in regards to the future plans for the construction of a new general hospital (IS/814/2019-2020 dated May 6, 2020)

This meeting was requested by MP C.T. Emmanuel, MP C.A. Buncamper and MP A.E. Arrindell)

